Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 187.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

MQBKY opened at $130.90 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

