Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a 187.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

MQBKY opened at $130.90 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

