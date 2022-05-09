Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $738.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.89 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $653.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

