Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.56.

NYSE MMP traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.27). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,544,000 after acquiring an additional 273,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

