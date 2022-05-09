Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc delivered year-on-year improvement in both first-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) and revenues. While revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, EPS missed the same. Orders plunged 21.6% sequentially to $481 million, putting an end to the streak of sequential growth seen by the company over the past three quarters. Inflated steel, logistics and transportation costs, supply chain issues, and parts’ shortage will weigh on results this year. Even though Manitowoc continues to raise prices, it might not be adequate to counter the impact of high costs. The company now expects results in 2022 to be at the lower end of its earlier-provided guidance due to downward pressure on margins in the second half. The company had earlier provided adjusted EBITDA guidance at $130-$160 million and adjusted EPS between 65 cents and $1.35.”

MTW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $11.62. 20,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $28.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

