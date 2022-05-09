Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.13 million.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. 32,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,986. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 107.93% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

