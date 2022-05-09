Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2,774.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 439,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 424,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

