Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Masonite International alerts:

NYSE:DOOR opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.67. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 19.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

About Masonite International (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.