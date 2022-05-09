Masonite International Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Masonite International in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. Masonite International had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of DOOR opened at $85.99 on Monday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

