MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $112.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

MTZ opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MasTec by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

