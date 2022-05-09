MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,469. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MasTec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

