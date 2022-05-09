MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Cut to $96.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

MTZ stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

