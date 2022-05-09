MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.22-$4.47 EPS.

MTZ traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $75.55. 20,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,469. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

