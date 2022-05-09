Mastercard (MA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2022 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $357.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.

4/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $412.00 to $402.00.

4/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $440.00.

4/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $430.00.

4/25/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $435.00.

4/21/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $442.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $416.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $430.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $18.58 on Monday, hitting $328.54. 150,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,681 shares of company stock worth $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

