Mastercard (MA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/29/2022 – Mastercard was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $357.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $360.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $412.00 to $402.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $440.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $430.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $445.00 to $435.00.
- 4/21/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $449.00 to $442.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $416.00 to $402.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2022 – Mastercard had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $430.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:MA traded down $18.58 on Monday, hitting $328.54. 150,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $321.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,681 shares of company stock worth $120,472,775. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.