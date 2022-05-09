Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of MTCH opened at $74.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,654,000 after purchasing an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

