Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-$4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE MMS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 509,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. Maximus has a 1-year low of $65.94 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maximus by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.