MaxLinear (MXL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/5/2022 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2022 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $70.00 to $58.00.

4/29/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $58.00.

4/28/2022 – MaxLinear was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00.

4/20/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – MaxLinear had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00.

3/31/2022 – MaxLinear is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MXL opened at $43.27 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MaxLinear by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

