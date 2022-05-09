MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded by Susquehanna to Positive

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

MaxLinear stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

