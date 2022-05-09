McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKC opened at $97.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

