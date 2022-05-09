McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90-$23.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MCK traded down $5.21 on Monday, hitting $328.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,903. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.90. McKesson has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,192.17%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.08.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,174 shares of company stock valued at $4,520,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 740,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.