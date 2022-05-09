MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MDU Resources’ first-quarter earnings are lower than expected. MDU gains from the two-platform business model, expanding operations through acquisitions, and remains poised to benefit from an increasing backlog. Planned investments will strengthen its infrastructure and improve the reliability of services to serve its growing customer base more effectively. The successful retirement of the Heskett I & II coal-fired units will aid the company in cutting emissions. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. MDU construction materials products are marketed despite stiff competition in terms of price, delivery time and proximity to customers. Aging natural gas pipelines may require additional maintenance costs that could adversely affect the operational results. Strict Government regulations and seasonality act as headwinds.”

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,745,000 after purchasing an additional 664,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,018,000 after buying an additional 397,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,319,000 after buying an additional 139,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after buying an additional 113,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,810,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,385,000 after buying an additional 292,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

