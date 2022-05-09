MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

