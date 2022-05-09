Media & Entertainment I. Global Buys 1,292,514 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $18,146,896.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares in the company, valued at $239,286,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IHRT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.