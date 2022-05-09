Media & Entertainment I. Global Buys 1,292,514 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global acquired 1,292,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $18,146,896.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043,203 shares in the company, valued at $239,286,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of IHRT traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $28.24.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.
About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
