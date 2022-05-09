MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNOV shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MNOV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MediciNova by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

