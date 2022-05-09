MEG Energy (MEGEF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS: MEGEF) recently:

5/4/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

5/3/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

5/3/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

4/18/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

4/14/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

4/14/2022 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$32.00.

3/24/2022 – MEG Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $16.26 on Monday. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

