MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Head to Head Contrast

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MeiraGTx and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.75%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 281.30%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $37.70 million 11.39 -$79.56 million ($1.81) -5.31 SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 8.49 -$73.68 million N/A N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -211.03% -39.79% -24.67% SOPHiA GENETICS -182.14% -39.82% -32.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MeiraGTx (Get Rating)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About SOPHiA GENETICS (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.