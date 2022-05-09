Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by CICC Research to Market Perform

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CICC Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

