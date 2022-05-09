Melrose Industries’ (MRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.56) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.86 ($2.88).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 109.95 ($1.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 108 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.42.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Heather Lawrence acquired 22,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($32,604.62). Also, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($58,151.16). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520.

Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.