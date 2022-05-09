Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. 3,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

