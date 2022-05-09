Methanex’s (MEOH) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Alembic Global Advisors

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target points to a potential downside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $3.29 on Monday, reaching $49.17. 56,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,956. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after buying an additional 1,845,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 46.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

