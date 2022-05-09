Methanex’s (MX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Alembic Global Advisors

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.17.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded down C$3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$64.16. 137,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,689. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$71.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$67.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$76,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at C$1,464,613.92. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048 in the last 90 days.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.