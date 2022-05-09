Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$68.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. Metro has a 12 month low of C$56.75 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.30. The company has a market cap of C$16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.