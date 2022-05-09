Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) PT Lowered to CHF 0.26 at Credit Suisse Group

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYBUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

