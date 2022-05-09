M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 245.88 ($3.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.96) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 280 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.69), for a total value of £51,213 ($63,976.26).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 205.40 ($2.57) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

