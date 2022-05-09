M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.70.

MGPUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue raised M&G to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 226 ($2.82) target price (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.71)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of M&G from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. M&G has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

