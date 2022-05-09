MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

MGPI traded down $3.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.70. 1,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,331. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.70. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.68.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,463.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $317,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,473,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,835. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $1,970,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 21,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

