Michael Kealey Sells 10,612 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. The stock had a trading volume of 171,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,003. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

