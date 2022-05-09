Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,097 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 492,834 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 380,316 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 92,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.