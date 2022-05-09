Microvast (MVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Microvast stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Microvast has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 487,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 337,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $11,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
