Microvast (MVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Microvast has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,957,000 after buying an additional 487,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 337,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $11,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microvast by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

