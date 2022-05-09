Microvast (MVST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Microvast has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Microvast by 2,340.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 117,814 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvast by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

