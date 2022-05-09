Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NYSE:MAA traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $180.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $154.07 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

