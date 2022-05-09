Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Theodore W. Mowery Buys 1,000 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $521,654.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,436. The stock has a market cap of $412.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 874,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

