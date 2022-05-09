Midwest (MDWT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. Midwest has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midwest Holding Inc. ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of Midwest worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

