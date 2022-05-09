Midwest (MDWT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect Midwest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $11.17 on Monday. Midwest has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

MDWT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Midwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Midwest stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Midwest worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

