Mike Rose Buys 10,000 Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,105,399.42.

TSE:TPZ traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$22.60. 143,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,234. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$14.35 and a 1 year high of C$24.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.41%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.54.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

