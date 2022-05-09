Mike Rose Buys 10,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, with a total value of C$698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$68.29. 1,687,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,392. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.26. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$28.02 and a 1 year high of C$74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 8.6099994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.23.

About Tourmaline Oil (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

