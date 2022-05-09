Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON MCON opened at GBX 108.99 ($1.36) on Monday. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £231.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.
Mincon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
