Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON MCON opened at GBX 108.99 ($1.36) on Monday. Mincon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 120 ($1.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The firm has a market cap of £231.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

Mincon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

