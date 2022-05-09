Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.80 Million

Analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will post $529.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.50 million. Minerals Technologies posted sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King dropped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

MTX opened at $66.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

