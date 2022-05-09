Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Minto Apartment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
Featured Articles
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.