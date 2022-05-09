Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($3.58) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.58) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.79) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

Shares of MRTX opened at $56.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,388,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,049,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

