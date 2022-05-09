Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.49 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIR. CJS Securities began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MIR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,282. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Mirion Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 31.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,253,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

